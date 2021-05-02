Gudalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gudalur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

109. Gudalur (गुडालुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Chamrajnagar District), Kerala (Wayanad, Malappuram Districts). Gudalur is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,155 eligible electors, of which 92,366 were male, 96,789 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gudalur in 2021 is 1048.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,80,136 eligible electors, of which 88,600 were male, 91,536 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,402 eligible electors, of which 80,030 were male, 79,372 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gudalur in 2016 was 187. In 2011, there were 154.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thiravidamani,M. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kalaiselvan, S. of AIADMK by a margin of 13,379 votes which was 10.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thiravidamani.M of DMK won in this seat defeating Selvaraj.S of DMDK by a margin of 27,374 votes which was 24.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 58.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 109. Gudalur Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gudalur are: Kasilingam, S (DMK), Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK), Yogeswaran, A (DMDK), Ketheeswaran, R (NTK), Babu, J (MNM), Jayaprakash, P (TMTK), Saravanan, M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.81%, while it was 71.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 109. Gudalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

109. Gudalur constituency comprises of the following areas of The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu: Panthalur Taluk Gudalur Taluk Udhagamandalam Taluk (Part) Masinagudi village. Naduvattam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with The Nilgiris.

The total area covered by Gudalur is 1077 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gudalur is: 11°31’53.8"N 76°29’17.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gudalur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here