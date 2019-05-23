Gudivada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gudivada Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Gundapaneni Raja Kumari PSHP -- -- Kodali Venkateswara Rao. IND -- -- Ambedkar. Gundabathina IND -- -- Avinash G IND -- -- Ahamed Noor BJP -- -- Srirajababu Guttikonda TDP -- -- Devineni Avinash IND -- -- Nagaraju Vaddadi IND -- -- Essaku.Maddali. IND -- -- Boyina Boyinasrisiva Venkata Satyanarayana NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Dattatreyulu Sistla YSRCP -- -- Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani)

72. Gudivada is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,08,305 voters of which 1,00,400 are male and 1,07,886 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gudivada , recorded a voter turnout of 80.2%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.26% and in 2009, 81.89% of Gudivada 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 11,537 votes which was 7.28% of the total votes polled. Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) polled a total of 1,58,425 (46.01%) votes.TDP's Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao ( Nani ) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 17630 (11.92%) votes. Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao ( Nani ) polled 1,47,866 which was 46.01% of the total votes polled.Gudivada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुडिवाडा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుడివాడ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)