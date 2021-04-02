Gudiyattam Candidate List: Key Contests in Gudiyattam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Gudiyattam Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gudiyattam seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jayanthi Padmanabhan .C of ADMK won from this seat beating Rajamarthandan, K. of DMK by a margin of 11,470 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. Lingamuthu of CPI won from this this constituency defeating K. Rajamarthandan, of DMK by a margin of 5,842 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vellore Parliamentary constituency 0 was ahead in the Gudiyattam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gudiyattam constituency are: G. Paridha of AIADMK, V. Amalu of DMK, C. Jayanthi Padmanabhan of AMMK, Babaji C. Rajan of IJK, Kalaienthiri of NTK