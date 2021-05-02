Gudiyattam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

46. Gudiyattam (गुडियट्टम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Gudiyattam is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,89,677 eligible electors, of which 1,40,227 were male, 1,49,410 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gudiyattam in 2021 is 1065.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,63,119 eligible electors, of which 1,29,678 were male, 1,33,441 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,194 eligible electors, of which 1,05,164 were male, 1,05,030 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gudiyattam in 2016 was 151. In 2011, there were 260.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jayanthi Padmanabhan .C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajamarthandan, K. of DMK by a margin of 11,470 votes which was 5.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Lingamuthu of CPI won in this seat defeating K. Rajamarthandan, of DMK by a margin of 5,842 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 46. Gudiyattam Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gudiyattam are: Amalu V (DMK), Paritha G (AIADMK), Raja S (BSP), Kalaiyenthiri R (NTK), Selvavinayagam D (APEP), Rajan C (IJK), Vennila R (RPOIA), Jayanthi Padmanaban C (AMMK), Elumalai M (IND), Gunaseelan P (SSTP), Priya M (IND), Manojkumar G (IND), Radha (IND), Lakshmipathy N (IND), Jaikarthikeyan K (MDK)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.56%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.18%, while it was 77.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 46. Gudiyattam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

46. Gudiyattam constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Gudiyattam Taluk (Part) Aravatla, Mordana, Rangampettai, Gundalapalli, Bathalapalli, Erukkampattu, Erikuthi, Semballi, Katherikuppam, Moongapattu, Perumbadi, Agraharam, Rangasamudram, Erthangal, Morasapalli, Thottithoraimottur, Pernambut, Kothapalli, Chinnadamal Cheruvu, Masigam, Sarakkal, Kempasamudram, Pallalakuppam, Pugalur, Paravakkal, Pangarishikuppam, Kothamarikuppam, Karkur, Vasanampalli, Paloor, Machampattu, Melkothakuppam, Rajakkal, Reddimankuppam, Chokkarishikuppam, Chendathur, Melmurungai, Alinjikuppam, Melvaithinankuppam, Melpatti, kilpatti, Kulidikai, Chinnathottalam, Valathur, Karuneekasamudram and Ulli villages. Pernampattu (TP), Gudiyatham (M) and Seevur (CT). Vaniyambadi Taluk (Part) Bairapalli, Kailasagiri, Nariambattu, Sathambakkam, Komeswaram Kommeswaram, Somalapuram, Bavaravuthampattadai, Aiyathambattu, Chinnavarikam, Periavarikam, Devalapuram and Labbaimankuppam villages. Thuthipattu (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Gudiyattam is 556 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gudiyattam is: 12°55’03.4"N 78°43’59.2"E.

