Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Guhagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुहागर): Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav of Shiv Sena Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guhagar (गुहागर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Guhagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुहागर): Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav of Shiv Sena Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guhagar (गुहागर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

264. Guhagar (गुहागर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,40,122 eligible electors, of which 1,13,142 were male, 1,26,980 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 270 service voters had also registered to vote.

Guhagar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
6191
46.27%
Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav
NCP
6167
46.09%
Betkar Sahadev Devji
VBA
500
3.74%
Jadhav Vikas Yashwant
BSP
210
1.57%
Umesh Uday Pawar
MNS
158
1.18%
Ganesh Arun Kadam
NOTA
153
1.14%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,28,577 eligible electors, of which 1,06,303 were male, 1,22,274 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 270 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,376.

Guhagar has an elector sex ratio of 1122.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 32764 votes which was 21.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 13076 votes which was 9.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 37.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 264. Guhagar Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 6 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.54%, while it was 69.21 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 264. Guhagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 317.

Extent: 264. Guhagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Guhagar Tehsil, Khed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Shirshi, Lavel, Dhamanand, 3. Chiplun Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Rampur, Kharavate, Vahal.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Guhagar is: 17.4728 73.3981.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Guhagar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram