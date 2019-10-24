Guhagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुहागर): Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

264. Guhagar (गुहागर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,40,122 eligible electors, of which 1,13,142 were male, 1,26,980 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 270 service voters had also registered to vote.

Guhagar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 6191 46.27% Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav LEADING NCP 6167 46.09% Betkar Sahadev Devji VBA 500 3.74% Jadhav Vikas Yashwant BSP 210 1.57% Umesh Uday Pawar MNS 158 1.18% Ganesh Arun Kadam NOTA 153 1.14% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,28,577 eligible electors, of which 1,06,303 were male, 1,22,274 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 270 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,376.

Guhagar has an elector sex ratio of 1122.31.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 32764 votes which was 21.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 13076 votes which was 9.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 37.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 264. Guhagar Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 6 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.54%, while it was 69.21 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 264. Guhagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 317.

Extent: 264. Guhagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Guhagar Tehsil, Khed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Shirshi, Lavel, Dhamanand, 3. Chiplun Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Rampur, Kharavate, Vahal.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Guhagar is: 17.4728 73.3981.

