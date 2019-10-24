Guhla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुहला): Ishwar Singh of JJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Guhla (गुहला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaithal district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,80,209 eligible electors, of which 95,405 were male, 84,800 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 390 service voters had also registered to vote.

Guhla Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 13217 85.23% Ishwar Singh LEADING INC 2290 14.77% Chaudhary Dilu Ram BSP -- 0.00% Balbir Singh Dherdu IND -- 0.00% Devender Hans NOTA -- 0.00% Nota BJP -- 0.00% Para Ram Alias Ravi Taranwali AAP -- 0.00% Pinky Bhukal Kamboj IIC -- 0.00% Ballu Ram IND -- 0.00% Swaran Singh IND -- 0.00% Anju Rani SAD -- 0.00% Ram Kumar Valmiki LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Raj Kumar SAD(A) -- 0.00% Bhupinder Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,63,160 eligible electors, of which 86,640 were male, 76,520 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 390 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,929.

Guhla has an elector sex ratio of 888.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kulwant Ram Bazigar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2440 votes which was 1.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Phool Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5253 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 33.41% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 15. Guhla Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.97%, while it was 76.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.74%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 196 polling stations in 15. Guhla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 169.

Extent: 15. Guhla constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaithal district of Haryana: Guhla Tehsil and KC Siwan of Kaithal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Guhla is: 29.9873 76.3274.

