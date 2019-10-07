Take the pledge to vote

'Guilty of Committing Sin': Union Minister Slams Activists for 'Unsubstantiated Charges' Against Forces

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government had resolved to take strict action not only against terrorists, but also against their promoters and self-styled publicists.

October 7, 2019
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh slammed certain activists on Monday for allegedly making unsubstantiated charges against security forces for "narrow and short-lived political gains".

This was conveyed by Singh when Special Director General (JK Zone) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Zulfiquar Hassan called on him here, according to a press release.

Singh denounced certain activists, who made "unsubstantiated charges against security forces, simply for narrow and short-lived political gains", the release said.

The Union minister for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said such self-seeking activists were guilty of committing a sin, for which there was no redemption. The government had resolved to take strict action not only against terrorists, but also against their promoters and self-styled publicists, he said.

Hassan briefed Singh about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of the special status given to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into Union territories.

The CRPF officer informed the minister that the situation after the August 5 decision was absolutely normal and there was no significant incidence of violence.

Hassan categorically refuted the rumours that a curfew was imposed in Kashmir, saying curfew was not clamped in any part of the Valley even for a day. However, certain restrictions were in place, he said.

Singh complimented the paramilitary forces and the Army for their contribution in Jammu and Kashmir in tackling the last three decades of Pakistan-sponsored militancy.

He said the Valley had witnessed the most peaceful festive season in 2019 in several years and festivals like Eid, Independence Day and Moharram went off peacefully.

Singh said after October 31, when the two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — will come into existence, a new era will dawn in the region and its benefits will be realised within a few months.

Hassan also presented to the minister a coffee-table book on the successful and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year.



