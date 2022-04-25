Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested by Assam Police on Monday for allegedly assaulting officials after a Kokrajhar Court granted him bail in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Mevani, an MLA supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, police said.

His arrest came after Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions in connection with a case related to his tweet against the Prime Minister.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in the Kokrajhar Police Station. The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded to a three-day police custody. According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.

In his complaint, BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey had alleged that Mevani’s comments could “incite a section of the people belonging to a certain community”.

Mevani was produced before the court late Sunday evening after his three-day police custody ended and arguments in the case continued for over two hours till around 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Assam State Congress MLAs and leaders have been staging daily protests demanding Mevani’s release. Opposition parties, including AIUDF, CPI (M), as well as the state’s lone Independent legislator called on Mevani during his police remand and pledged their support to him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed Jignesh Mevani’s arrest by Assam police as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.