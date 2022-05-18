AIMIM's Danish Qureshi Detained Over 'Derogatory' Post on 'Shivling' Found Inside Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi was on Wednesday detained by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a ‘Shivling’ found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi during a court-mandated videography survey. Qureshi allegedly made obscene and indecent remarks on Twitter about the ‘Shivling’.

He was detained based on a complaint lodged by Jaideep Singh Vaghela, a resident of the Vasna area, at Vasna police station. Angered at Qureshi’s remark, Vaghela has demanded action against the AIMIM leader.

In his application, Vaghela has said, “The sentiments of me and the Hindu community have been hurt by this indecent tweet. This is a conspiracy against Hindu society. That’s why I demand that whatever action is to be taken against this person, it should be done. This is an attempt to create anarchy in the country and in Gujarat when peace prevails. Therefore, it is my demand for strict action against this man.”

Speaking to News18 Gujarati, the complainant claimed that for years there has been an attack of Mughals against Sanatan Dharma. “Even today, apart from intelligent Muslims, other Muslims are moving forward. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. This is a conspiracy by the leaders of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) that Hindu society is not going to accept. So, I immediately gave an application to the Vasna police station.” He also demanded that action be taken against such elements and severe punishment be given.

Qureshi was booked under section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (used against a person promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and also section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmitting obscene materials in electronic form), as per reports.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a Shivling is said to be found and allowed Muslims to offer namaz.

The Gyanvapi mosque is adjacent to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and a local court is hearing a plea by a group of five Hindu women seeking the court’s permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

