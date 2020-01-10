Gujarat Assembly Passes Resolution Congratulating PM Modi, Shah on CAA
During a heated discussion on the resolution, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala displayed a poster against CAA and the National Register of Citizens written in his own blood. The House was also adjourned for fifteen minutes following a ruckus.
File photo of Gujarat State Assembly.
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Congress opposed the resolution.
The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
It congratulated Modi and Shah for their "bold and historic decision" to bring in the bill and ensure its passage in Parliament.
The resolution was passed by a majority vote after a two-hour long discussion.
Last month, the Legislative Assembly of Left-ruled Kerala had passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Act.
The CAA promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Its critics say the law is discriminatory as it excludes Muslims and violates core values of the Constitution.
