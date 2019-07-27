Take the pledge to vote

Gujarat Assembly Works for More Than 12 Hrs, Breaks 1993 Record of Longest Single-day Sitting

Friday's proceedings commenced at 10 am and concluded at around 12:09 am on Saturday, clocking more than 12 hours and nine minutes of proceedings in a single-day factoring in the breaks taken by law-makers, an official release said Saturday.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
File photo of Gujarat Assembly building.
File photo of Gujarat Assembly building.
Gandhinagar: The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly has broken its 1993 record of the longest sitting on a single day with its proceedings lasting for more than 12 hours and nine minutes on Friday-Saturday.

The "historic" feat was celebrated by the legislators and officials after the announcement was made by the Speaker.

"The last day of the fourth session was historic for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, as its proceedings continued for more than 12 hours and nine minutes, breaking its January 6, 1993 record," as per an official release issued on Saturday.

The proceedings of the Assembly had lasted for 12 hours and eight minutes on January 6, 1993.

Friday's proceedings commenced at 10 am and concluded at around 12:09 am on Saturday, clocking more than 12 hours and nine minutes of proceedings in a single-day factoring in the breaks taken by law-makers, it said.

Congratulating the MLAs and officials, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said this was an indication of a strong and healthy democracy. The Assembly has 182 MLAs.

