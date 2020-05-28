Gujarat BJP MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cong Leader Takes Jibe at Him for Opting for Pvt Hosp

A BJP MLA in Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital. His condition was stable, said state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala took a jibe at the MLA for not opting for government-run hospitals.

"Did the BJP legislator not trust the state government's claim that its hospitals were providing the best treatment," he asked.

Khedawala himself had got treated at a government hospital after he contracted virus and recovered from the infection.