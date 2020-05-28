POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Gujarat BJP MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cong Leader Takes Jibe at Him for Opting for Pvt Hosp

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

Did the BJP legislator not trust the state's government's claim that its hospitals are providing the best treatment for COVID-10, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala asked.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
A BJP MLA in Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital. His condition was stable, said state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala took a jibe at the MLA for not opting for government-run hospitals.

"Did the BJP legislator not trust the state government's claim that its hospitals were providing the best treatment," he asked.

Khedawala himself had got treated at a government hospital after he contracted virus and recovered from the infection.


