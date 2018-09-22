English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat BJP to Hold Sardar Patel Yatras in 10,000 Villages
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue on October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Patel.
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat BJP will organise "Sardar Patel Yatras" in 10,000 villages over 10 days prior to the unveiling of "Statue of Unity" on October 31.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue on October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Patel.
The 182-meter tall statue, in Kevadiya near Sardar Sarovar Dam in the tribal-dominated Narmada district, has been built using 25,000 tonnes of iron and 90,000 tonnes of cement.
"Prior to that, yatras carrying replicas of the statue will be organised in 10,000 villages of Gujarat from October 20 to October 30. A film on Sardar Patel will be shown in each of these villages as part of the yatra," Rupani informed.
"The way Sardar Patel united the country, the yatra aims to promote "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Best India)," Rupani said.
The move is being seen as the ruling party's bid to win over members of the Patel community after the quota agitation by PAAS leader Hardik Patel.
At an executive meet of the BJP held Saturday, the party passed a resolution criticising the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. BJP Gujarat in charge Bhupendra Yadav was also present at the meet.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
