Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Ahead, Congress Makes Inroads in Urban Areas

Two months after it snatched a fifth consecutive victory in Gujarat, the BJP is leading in local urban body elections for which polling was held last week.The latest trends from Gandhinagar show the BJP leading in 43 nagarpalikas. The Congress which is ahead of the ruling party in 27 seats seems to have made inroads in urban areas. The party had won only 14 seats in 2013 elections.Of the 75 nagarpalikas for which votes were cast, the BJP in the last elections had won at 59 places registering an 80% strike rate.In the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP successfully offset reverses in rural Gujarat by registering massive victories in urban and semi-urban areas to win as simple majority in the House.Party performed well in cities like Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot despite hiccups in the the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.Total seats: 75BJP 59, Cong 14, NCP 1, Others 1