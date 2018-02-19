English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Ahead, Congress Makes Inroads in Urban Areas
The latest trends from Gandhinagar show the BJP leading in 43 nagarpalikas. The Congress which is ahead of the ruling party in 27 seats seems to have made inroads in urban areas. The party had won only 14 seats in 2013 elections.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two months after it snatched a fifth consecutive victory in Gujarat, the BJP is leading in local urban body elections for which polling was held last week.
The latest trends from Gandhinagar show the BJP leading in 43 nagarpalikas. The Congress which is ahead of the ruling party in 27 seats seems to have made inroads in urban areas. The party had won only 14 seats in 2013 elections.
Of the 75 nagarpalikas for which votes were cast, the BJP in the last elections had won at 59 places registering an 80% strike rate.
In the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP successfully offset reverses in rural Gujarat by registering massive victories in urban and semi-urban areas to win as simple majority in the House.
Party performed well in cities like Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot despite hiccups in the the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.
2013 Gujarat Nagarpalika Poll Results:
Total seats: 75
BJP 59, Cong 14, NCP 1, Others 1
Also Watch
The latest trends from Gandhinagar show the BJP leading in 43 nagarpalikas. The Congress which is ahead of the ruling party in 27 seats seems to have made inroads in urban areas. The party had won only 14 seats in 2013 elections.
Of the 75 nagarpalikas for which votes were cast, the BJP in the last elections had won at 59 places registering an 80% strike rate.
In the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP successfully offset reverses in rural Gujarat by registering massive victories in urban and semi-urban areas to win as simple majority in the House.
Party performed well in cities like Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot despite hiccups in the the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.
2013 Gujarat Nagarpalika Poll Results:
Total seats: 75
BJP 59, Cong 14, NCP 1, Others 1
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation