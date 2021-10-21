Gujarat CM to Attend Seva Setu Event on Friday to Mark Union Minister Amit Shah's Birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend Seva Setu programme at Manipur village near Ahmedabad on Friday on the occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday. Programmes of Gujarat CM have been organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah to mark his birthday, an official release said on Thursday.

Under this programme, locals get various documents and certificates, such as income certificates, widow pension, caste certificate and duplicate ration card, at their doorstep without having to visit government offices.

As announced earlier, the seventh phase of the state government’s ‘Seva Setu’ initiative would kick start across the state on October 22. On the occasion of Shah’s birthday, which also falls on October 22, the Gujarat CM will attend the ‘Seva Setu’ camp at Manipur village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district on Friday, the release said.

Later, Patel would visit Dadagram Ashram School near Sanand town and interact with school students staying there. He would then visit a women’s hostel near Nal Sarovar near Sanand town, it added. Notably, all the three areas to be covered by the CM on Friday fall under Shah’s Gandhinagar constituency.

