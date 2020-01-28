Gujarat Congress Leaders Seek to Counter BJP Narrative in Delhi
As many as 30 Gujarat leaders have been campaigning and attempting to change the narrative on the Gujarat model by sharing with the people the reality about it.
New Delhi: The Congress that is trying to reclaim its lost ground has drafted party leaders from Gujarat to campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.
These leaders have been assigned specific constituencies after a meeting with General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal. They will visit the areas where Gujarati people live and try to convince them to vote for the Congress.
The Congress that is facing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the polls has not been able to marshal senior leaders. Thus the party is focusing on micro campaigning in each constituency. It would benefit more, said a leader.
The party has nominated fresh faces in most seats to protect itself from adverse image of earlier leaders and also because many senior leaders were not keen to contest.
The Congress is trying to make the election Delhi-centric, like in Jharkhand and Haryana, whereas the BJP is pitching national issues. It is also banking on the work done by late three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
