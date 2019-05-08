Gujarat Congress MLA Rebels Against Party Over Demand of Alpesh Thakor's Disqualification

A Gujarat Congress legislator has rebelled against the party and dared the leadership to suspend him over demands of disqualifying MLA Alpesh Thakor. The leader, Dhavalsinh Zala, is considered to be a close aide of Thakor.State Congress chief Amit Chavda and other senior party leaders earlier on Wednesday met Gujarat Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi demanding the disqualification of Thakor. Just before Lok Sabha Polls, OBC leader and Congress MLA from Radhanpur, Alpesh Thakor, had resigned from the grand old party along with two other MLAs — Dhavalsinh Zala and Bharatji Thakor.Reacting to the development, Zala accused his colleagues of "in fighting" and said that the internal rift will be out in the open when the counting is held on May 23. He hinted that Congress would face a "humiliating defeat" in Gujarat.If Congress takes any actions against Alpesh Thakor, then the people of Gujarat will never forgive Congress. Alpesh Thakor will continue as an MLA as he has not done anything against the Party. We were elected by voters in our constituencies and therefore we are accountable to people," Dhavalsinh Zala told media persons.Zala alleged that the Congress is misleading the people by saying the Thakor had resigned from all positions in the party. He has not resigned from primary membership of the party."We have repeatedly made several representations about some party workers who had been engaged in anti-party activities but no actions were taken against them. Congress is rattled as Alpesh Thakor has emerged as a mass leader. We will soon expose Congress as seven to eight Congress MLAs are in touch with us and people will know about it in coming days,’’ Zala claimed.When asked if he is joining BJP, he denied it.Reacting Dhavalsinh Zala's accusation against Congress, Congress leader Punbhabhai Vansha said that being Congress MLA, Dhavalsinh Zala should not comments against party.“Before holding presser against party, he should have resigned first. He is a first-time MLA and was elected on Congress ticket. Whatever he is today, because of the Congress," said Punjabhai Vansha, Congress MLA from Una assembly constituency.