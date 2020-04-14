Hours after Meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Congress MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in



the evening, said a civic official.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra. The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon, he said.

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar.

As more and more positive cases are emerging from Ahmedabad's hotspot or cluster areas in the fortified area, health authorities have intensified the surveillance and testing in these areas. The state government on Tuesday imposed a week-long curfew in the area.

There are six areas from the fortified city which are come under the hotspot -- Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside Ahmedabad, is also under the curfew.

Due to the rapid rise in number of positive cases cropping up in these areas, the local legislators are trying their best to convince the people to co-operate with the health authorities for the surveillance and testing.

Khedawala was also in touch with the people in his constituency, trying to convince people to cooperate.

Apart from Rupani, Khedawala had also met Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja. According to sources, the meetings took place while maintaining social distancing norms. Khedawala had also interacted with the media thereafter.