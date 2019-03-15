English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Congress Website Hacked, Hardik's Picture from Purported Sex Tape Uploaded
In the photo, a person resembling Patel can be seen sitting on the bed with a girl and it is accompanied by a caption - 'Welcome our new leader'.
File photo of Hardik Patel.
Ahmedabad: Days after quota agitation leader Hardik Patel joined the Congress, an unidentified person hacked the official website of the Gujarat Congress and uploaded his photo, which appears to be a screenshot of one of his alleged sex videos that surfaced ahead of the 2017 polls.
Ahead of the December 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, around five videos, purportedly showing Patel with women, had surfaced on social media platforms.
The 25-year-old Patidar quota agitation spearhead had then claimed all the videos were "fake and morphed".
