Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gujarat Court Allows Rahul Gandhi to Skip Hearing in Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi's lawyers submitted an exemption application on Friday, saying Gandhi could not come as he was to attend some crucial party meetings, including that of the Congress Working Committee, in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gujarat Court Allows Rahul Gandhi to Skip Hearing in Defamation Case
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
Loading...

Ahmedabad: A court hearing a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his statement against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday allowed the Congress leader to remain absent for the day.

The magistrate's court here last month had issued a summons to Gandhi, asking him to remain present on Friday to defend himself.

Local BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt has filed a criminal defamation suit against Gandhi.

On Friday, his lawyers submitted an exemption application, saying Gandhi could not come as he was to attend some crucial party meetings, including that of the Congress Working Committee, in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

Brahmbhatt's lawyers opposed the plea.

But Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R B Italiya granted the request, saying that it was only the first hearing.

The judge ordered Gandhi to remain present on October 11.

Brahmbhatt has alleged that at an election rally in Jabalpur on April 23, Gandhi said, "murder-accused BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai (how glorious)!".

This was slanderous as Shah was acquitted in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2015, the complainant said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram