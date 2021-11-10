Gujarat Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani Shows Off Swordplay Skills, Video Goes Viral

A video showing Gujarat Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani’s swordplay skills has gone viral on social media. In the one-minute-long video, Vaghani can be seen performing sword manoeuvres in front of the media and local people at his village Nana Surka in Sihor taluka of Bhavnagar district.

Artistic and synchronised swordplay is a common feature of religious and social events in the Saurashtra region.

The minister showcased his swordplay skills after a group of girls from the village gave a demonstration of swordplay, which prompted the minister to give it a try. He first showed some moves with a single sword and then with swords in both hands.

The viral video was shot by a local on November 7 during Vaghani’s first visit to his village after becoming a cabinet minister. The minister during his visit interacted with many people and rode around the village in a bullock cart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.