Gujarat Election Dates: All 26 Lok Sabha Seats to Go to Polls on April 23

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha elections across 26 constituencies in Gujarat will be held in third phase in single phase on April 23.

In phase three of the General elections, polling will take place across 115 constituencies in 14 states.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission on March 10. The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Gujarat, Alpesh Thakor, the firebrand leader of the Congress had reportedly said that he was angry with the party leadership amid rumours of him joining the BJP. However, he later denied the reports. “I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress,” Thakor had said on Saturday.
