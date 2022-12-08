CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Breaks Own Record With Leads in 150+ Seats; Off-Target AAP Dents Congress Vote Share

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will BJP hold its ground in Gujarat or will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress stump the country and prove all exit poll predictions wrong? Counting of votes of elections to Gujarat's 182-seat assembly begins today as BJP eyes a seventh term, Congress hopes to improve tally and AAP looks for a debut. Follow News18.com for all election-related LIVE UPDATES

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) numbers shot up in early trends as soon as counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 began on Thursday morning. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling to enter even double digits in terms of seats as per trends, the Congress is behind the BJP but not anywhere close. The result for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be out Read More

Dec 08, 2022 10:32 IST

In Gfx | Early Trends Show Saffron Unfurling Across Gujarat in 2022, How Did it Look in 2017?

Dec 08, 2022 10:28 IST

Vadodara City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 10AM

Constituency No.141 Vadodara City (વડોદરા શહેર) (Baroda) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Vadodara City is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban. LIVE Vadodara City election result

Dec 08, 2022 10:25 IST

A Breath of Fresh Hair: Gujarat's 'Moustache Man' Contesting as an Independent, Vows to Encourage Stache-growing | Read

Curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache, Himmatnagar’s aptly named “moustache man” Maganbhai Solanki (57) is contesting as an independent candidate in this year’s Gujarat Assembly elections. His big pitch — appeal the government to encourage moustache-growing in the youth. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 10:20 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Leads with Over 23,000 Votes, Likely to Win with Record Margin

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia, and could likely win with a record margin.

Dec 08, 2022 10:16 IST

LIVE Coverage: BJP Leads in 146 Seats, Congress in 22, AAP in 9 at 10 AM | In Gfx

Dec 08, 2022 10:14 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022 Live: How's the JOSH Gujarat? Asks Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi; BJP Crosses 150-seat Lead

As BJP leads in over 150 seats in trends, BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to twitter to share the state’s excitement. “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?” he asked.

Dec 08, 2022 10:04 IST

Padra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 10AM

Congress’ Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar was in the lead in Padra at 10 am. Constituency No.146 Padra (પાદરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Gujarat Elections LIVE Updates: AIMIM Leads in Bhuj

AIMIM candidate Sakil Mahamad Sama is in the lead in Bhuj constituency currently.

Dec 08, 2022 09:58 IST

Hot Seat: In Jamnagar North Seat, AAP Leads, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja Trails Third

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur is leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress’ Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second and BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on: ANI

Dec 08, 2022 09:57 IST

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Independent Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Leading With 5050 Votes

Independent candidate Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) is leading with 5050 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) is second with 3567 votes. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP Becoming National Party Today with Votes of People of Gujarat, Says Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday tweeted that AAP is becoming a national party today. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat.

“For the first time the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this,” he said.

AAP is currently leading in eight seats in Gujarat, as per trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:50 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Trends Show BJP Headed for a Sweeping Victory

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits. (PTI)

Dec 08, 2022 09:48 IST

Gujarat Poll Results 2022: State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi Leads from Majura

Harsh Sanghavi is the Home Minister of Gujarat who rose from the ranks as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office-bearer. He is contesting from Majura constituency in Surat district against AAP’s PVS Sarma and Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain.

 

Dec 08, 2022 09:46 IST

Gujarat Election LIVE Coverage: Traditional Congress Voters Seem to be Moving Towards AAP | Analysis

Dec 08, 2022 09:43 IST

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in 137 Seats, Congress Trails Far Behind, AAP Barely in Double-digits

Gujarat Election Results LIVE: BJP Leads in 137 Seats, Congress Trails Far Behind, AAP Barely in Double-digits
(News18)
Dec 08, 2022 09:34 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Celebrations Underway Already in BJP's Gandhinagar Office | In Pics

Celebrations have reportedly already commenced in the Gandhinagar office of the BJP as the party leads in over 130 seats.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Celebrations Underway Already in BJP's Gandhinagar Office | In Pics
(Photo: News18)
Dec 08, 2022 09:32 IST

Gujarat Election Results Live Updates: BJP to Form 'Double Engine' Govt Again, Says Vejalpur Candidate Amit Thaker

BJP to form ‘double engine’ government in Gujarat once again with huge majority, says Vejalpur candidate Amit Thaker, who is currently in the lead.

Dec 08, 2022 09:28 IST

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes On

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party). READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:22 IST

LIVE Coverage: Cong's Jignesh Mevani Trailing in Vadgam Seat

Sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is the Congress candidate from Vadgam constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Dalit leader had won from the seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as an Independent candidate. He is up against Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of the BJP (in the lead) and AAP’s Dalpat Bhatiya.

Dec 08, 2022 09:19 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Isudan Gadhvi Leads in Khambhalia, AAP in Double-digits with Leads in 12 Seats

Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi is leading from the Khambhalia seat. The party has entered the double-digits as early trends show it leading in 12 constituencies.

today, with the Congress and the new-entrant AAP aiming make a mark on a turf where the BJP has a stronghold.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12 and counting of votes for that, too, is taking place today.

But the Saffron party has little to prove today and is looking forward to a comfortable return to a seventh term in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, as exit polls have projected a clean sweep.

Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 per cent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls.

The state has 182 assembly seats, which makes 92 the simple majority mark that a party needs to secure to form government.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats.

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.

What do The Exit Polls Say:

Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party, ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP.

News 24-Today’s Chanakya also predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11.

News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections said the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.

Republic TV P-MARQ predicted the BJP would bag 128-148 seats, the Congress-NCP 30-42, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3 seats. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.

According to India TV-Matrize exit poll, the BJP was likely to get 112-121, Congress 51-61 and AAP 1-7. Zee News-BARC poll gave the BJP 110-125, 45-60 to the Congress and 1-5 to AAP.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 in Numbers:

As per the Election Commission (EC), nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crore registered voters had turned up to exercise their franchise in both phases that took place on December 1 and 5 respectively.

Of these 3.16 crore voters, 1.69 crore were males (66.74%), 1.46 crore were females (61.75%) and 445 voters were from the ‘third gender’ category out of 1,391.

Botad district in Saurashtra region registered the lowest voter turnout of 57.59 per cent whereas tribal-dominated Narmada district topped with 78.42 per cent.

Some of the districts which registered a low turnout are – Amreli (57.60%), Ahmedabad (59.05 %), Porbandar (59.50 %), Junagadh (59.54 %) and Kutch (59.85 %).

Districts, where voters came out in good numbers, are – Tapi (77.04%), Banaskantha (72.49%), Sabarkantha (71.43%), Navsari (71.06%) and Morbi (69.95%), data by the Election Commission said.

A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for the elections in Gujarat where the BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term, the Congress looking to improve its tally and AAP attempting to debut in the state where bipolar contests are the hallmarks of elections.

Among the prominent contendors in the Gujarat Assemble elections are Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who is of the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, AAP’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi, former BJP minister Parshottam Solanki, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi “hero”, Rivaba Jadeja from BJP who is wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Congress’s Paresh Dhanani.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GUJARAT ASSEMBLE ELECTION RESULT 2022:

How Can You Check the Gujarat Assembly election Results 2022 online?

Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 can be checked online on News18.com and can also be tracked on Election Commission of India’s official website.

Where Can You Watch live TV Coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022?

You can see the live TV coverage of Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 on live TV stream on News.com and CNN News18.

How Can You Compare Gujarat Election Results 2022 With 2017 Results?

For this year’s Gujarat election results 2022 data track News18.com and to compare it with the previous election result of 2017 by clicking here.

How Can You Find Live Constituency-wise Results online of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022?

News18.com brings you minute-by-minute coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 and live constituency-wise results online can be checked here and also on EC website.

How Can You Check Live Party-wise Results Online of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022?

The live party-wise results of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 can be tracked on News18.com and EC website.

