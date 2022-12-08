Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Breaks Own Record With Leads in 150+ Seats; Off-Target AAP Dents Congress Vote Share

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) numbers shot up in early trends as soon as counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 began on Thursday morning. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is struggling to enter even double digits in terms of seats as per trends, the Congress is behind the BJP but not anywhere close. The result for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be out Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Constituency No.141 Vadodara City (વડોદરા શહેર) (Baroda) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Vadodara City is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban. LIVE Vadodara City election result
Curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache, Himmatnagar’s aptly named “moustache man” Maganbhai Solanki (57) is contesting as an independent candidate in this year’s Gujarat Assembly elections. His big pitch — appeal the government to encourage moustache-growing in the youth. READ MORE
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is leading with a total of 23,713 votes in his constituency Ghatlodia, and could likely win with a record margin.
As BJP leads in over 150 seats in trends, BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to twitter to share the state’s excitement. “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?” he asked.
How’s the JOSH Gujarat?
— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) December 8, 2022
Congress’ Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar was in the lead in Padra at 10 am. Constituency No.146 Padra (પાદરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. READ MORE
AIMIM candidate Sakil Mahamad Sama is in the lead in Bhuj constituency currently.
AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur is leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress’ Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second and BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on: ANI
Independent candidate Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) is leading with 5050 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) is second with 3567 votes. READ MORE
AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday tweeted that AAP is becoming a national party today. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat.
“For the first time the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this,” he said.
AAP is currently leading in eight seats in Gujarat, as per trends.
गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.
शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.
इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई.
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022
Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.
The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits. (PTI)
Harsh Sanghavi is the Home Minister of Gujarat who rose from the ranks as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office-bearer. He is contesting from Majura constituency in Surat district against AAP’s PVS Sarma and Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain.
#ResultsWithNews18 | AAP in double digits in #Gujarat, BJP leads in 138, Congress 27.
“Traditional Congress voters seem to be moving towards AAP,” analyses @Zakka_Jacob@AnchorAnandN @maryashakil | #GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElection2022 #ResultsWithNews18 #BattleForStates pic.twitter.com/AxIbeiHioY
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 8, 2022
Celebrations have reportedly already commenced in the Gandhinagar office of the BJP as the party leads in over 130 seats.
BJP to form ‘double engine’ government in Gujarat once again with huge majority, says Vejalpur candidate Amit Thaker, who is currently in the lead.
A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party). READ MORE
Sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is the Congress candidate from Vadgam constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The Dalit leader had won from the seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as an Independent candidate. He is up against Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of the BJP (in the lead) and AAP’s Dalpat Bhatiya.
Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi is leading from the Khambhalia seat. The party has entered the double-digits as early trends show it leading in 12 constituencies.
The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12 and counting of votes for that, too, is taking place today.
But the Saffron party has little to prove today and is looking forward to a comfortable return to a seventh term in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, as exit polls have projected a clean sweep.
Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 per cent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls.
The state has 182 assembly seats, which makes 92 the simple majority mark that a party needs to secure to form government.
As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats.
The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.
What do The Exit Polls Say:
Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party, ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP.
News 24-Today’s Chanakya also predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11.
News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections said the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.
Republic TV P-MARQ predicted the BJP would bag 128-148 seats, the Congress-NCP 30-42, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3 seats. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.
According to India TV-Matrize exit poll, the BJP was likely to get 112-121, Congress 51-61 and AAP 1-7. Zee News-BARC poll gave the BJP 110-125, 45-60 to the Congress and 1-5 to AAP.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 in Numbers:
As per the Election Commission (EC), nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crore registered voters had turned up to exercise their franchise in both phases that took place on December 1 and 5 respectively.
Of these 3.16 crore voters, 1.69 crore were males (66.74%), 1.46 crore were females (61.75%) and 445 voters were from the ‘third gender’ category out of 1,391.
Botad district in Saurashtra region registered the lowest voter turnout of 57.59 per cent whereas tribal-dominated Narmada district topped with 78.42 per cent.
Some of the districts which registered a low turnout are – Amreli (57.60%), Ahmedabad (59.05 %), Porbandar (59.50 %), Junagadh (59.54 %) and Kutch (59.85 %).
Districts, where voters came out in good numbers, are – Tapi (77.04%), Banaskantha (72.49%), Sabarkantha (71.43%), Navsari (71.06%) and Morbi (69.95%), data by the Election Commission said.
A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for the elections in Gujarat where the BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term, the Congress looking to improve its tally and AAP attempting to debut in the state where bipolar contests are the hallmarks of elections.
Among the prominent contendors in the Gujarat Assemble elections are Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who is of the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, AAP’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi, former BJP minister Parshottam Solanki, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi “hero”, Rivaba Jadeja from BJP who is wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Congress’s Paresh Dhanani.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 in Numbers:
As per the Election Commission (EC), nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crore registered voters had turned up to exercise their franchise in both phases that took place on December 1 and 5 respectively.
Of these 3.16 crore voters, 1.69 crore were males (66.74%), 1.46 crore were females (61.75%) and 445 voters were from the ‘third gender’ category out of 1,391.
Botad district in Saurashtra region registered the lowest voter turnout of 57.59 per cent whereas tribal-dominated Narmada district topped with 78.42 per cent.
Some of the districts which registered a low turnout are – Amreli (57.60%), Ahmedabad (59.05 %), Porbandar (59.50 %), Junagadh (59.54 %) and Kutch (59.85 %).
Districts, where voters came out in good numbers, are – Tapi (77.04%), Banaskantha (72.49%), Sabarkantha (71.43%), Navsari (71.06%) and Morbi (69.95%), data by the Election Commission said.
A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for the elections in Gujarat where the BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term, the Congress looking to improve its tally and AAP attempting to debut in the state where bipolar contests are the hallmarks of elections.
Among the prominent contendors in the Gujarat Assemble elections are Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who is of the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, AAP’s CM face Isudan Gadhvi, former BJP minister Parshottam Solanki, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi “hero”, Rivaba Jadeja from BJP who is wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Congress’s Paresh Dhanani.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GUJARAT ASSEMBLE ELECTION RESULT 2022:
How Can You Check the Gujarat Assembly election Results 2022 online?
Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 can be checked online on News18.com and can also be tracked on Election Commission of India’s official website.
Where Can You Watch live TV Coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022?
You can see the live TV coverage of Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 on live TV stream on News.com and CNN News18.
How Can You Compare Gujarat Election Results 2022 With 2017 Results?
For this year’s Gujarat election results 2022 data track News18.com and to compare it with the previous election result of 2017 by clicking here.
How Can You Find Live Constituency-wise Results online of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022?
News18.com brings you minute-by-minute coverage of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 and live constituency-wise results online can be checked here and also on EC website.
How Can You Check Live Party-wise Results Online of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022?
The live party-wise results of the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 can be tracked on News18.com and EC website.
Read all the Latest Politics News here