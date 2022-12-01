LIVE: Voting Underway for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, 18.95% Voter Turnout Till 11 am; PM Modi Mentions Kharge's 'Ravan' Remark at Rally

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 12:07 IST
New Delhi, India
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 18.95% voter turnout was recorded until 11 am in the first phase of the Gujarat polls. Earlier, 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 9 am. Several BJP bigwigs including Union Ministers cast their votes even as campaigning for phase 2 continues. CM Bhupendra Patel and Amit Shah held roadshows while Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Kalol. Casting his vote, former Read More
Nearly 3.64 lakh educated and “semi-educated” youngsters had registered with employment exchanges across Gujarat till December 2021, according to state government data.
Of them, the highest number of unemployed youths — 26,921 — were in Vadodara, followed by Ahmedabad (26,628), Anand (22,515), Rajkot (18,997) and Kheda (16,163) districts.
The figures were shared by Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja in his written replies to a set of questions by the opposition Congress during the State Legislative Assembly session in March.
Unemployment remains a major issue in Gujarat even as the BJP-ruled state’s governance model has been at the core of the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre.
Polling to elect 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on Thursday and December 5. (PTI)
18.95% voter turnout was recorded until 11 am in the first phase of the Gujarat polls.
Union minister Darshana Jardosh cast her vote in Surat. “People are voting for double-engine govt in the state. People from every community have been voting and we’ll be forming govt with an absolute majority,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
“People of my village (Hanol) have always believed in the politics of development. I see that the trust of the people of Gujarat has increased in BJP. This time we will break our record & will create a new record,” said Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya to ANI.
Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat’s Kalol as he campaigned for phase 2 of the assembly elections on December 5.
“Moochein ho to inki jaisi, warna na ho,” says a voter quoting a dialogue from the famous Bollywood film ‘Sharaabi’ while pointing out at a man curling up his 2.5-feet-long moustache and seeking votes from traders at a market in Himmatnagar.
Meet Maganbhai Solanki (57), the man proud of his gunslinger moustache who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Himmatnagar seat in Sabarkantha district, which is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Voting will be held in the seat on December 5 during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Solanki, who retired from the Army as honorary Lieutenant in 2012, says he loves contesting elections and has been doing so since the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.
“I was then a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). I lost but did not give up. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I contested as an independent. This time also I am contesting as an independent,” he told PTI.
Solanki claims he served at different frontiers from the west, east to the north, and says his moustache garners attention wherever he goes during the campaigning.
“When I was in the Army, my moustache used to attract attention as senior officers always admired it. When I am contesting elections, people get amused seeing my moustache. Children come out and try to touch it, while youngsters ask for tips on how to grow such a moustache,” he said.
He said if elected, he would appeal to the government of Gujarat to bring in a law to encourage the youth to grow moustache and will also raise the issues pertaining to the ex-service personnel. (PTI)
Mandhatasinh Jadej Thakor Saheb and Kadambari Devi, members of the erstwhile royal family in Rajkot, cast their votes today in the first phase of the Gujarat polls.
In a tweet in Gujarati, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In the last two decades, Gujarat became synonymous with development and peace, which every Indian is proud of. But this has become possible because of the strong government elected by the people of Gujarat.”
“I appeal to the voters of the first phase to vote with unprecedented enthusiasm and in large numbers to continue this journey of development.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lead a more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad city, where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5. (PTI)
Out of over 4 crore registered voters in Gujarat, the Siddi community of Jambur, that originates from the Africa will be voting in their own tribal booth for the first time this year.
In videos shared online, the voters from Jambur village, decked in their tribal attires, were seen celebrating an opportunity to exercise their right to vote. READ MORE
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Mehsana which will be voting in the second phase of the elections to be held on December 5.
We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar), says Mumtaz Patel, late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s daughter.
“I’m with Congress. Party matter different from family matter. We should stay with our party, been with them for years. He knows it’s a party matter, no family problem”: Anirudhsinh Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s father to ANI.
4.92% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.
The BJP’s 27-year-long reign in Gujarat and eight years after Narendra Modi shifted to Delhi as prime minister after helming the state as chief minister for 13 years, the Modi factor remains invincible in the PM’s home state even in the present elections.
As the state votes in Phase 1 on Thursday, News18 spoke to senior BJP and government functionaries to understand the five pillars of Modi’s ‘Gujarat model’ that keep him popular in the state till date, making him the BJP’s biggest vote-catcher. These long-standing benefits to people are Narmada water reaching people in villages, peace and security for two decades, the education infrastructure leading to a high literacy rate, support for dairy sector, and a high-quality tourism circuit. READ MORE
Gujarat has been progressing and the people of the state have decided to vote for the BJP. People have trust in BJP and there’ll be development further in the state. BJP will form the government in the state: Gujarat Finance minister Kanubhai Desai as quoted by ANI.
“How to celebrate democracy should be learnt from people of Surat,” reports News18’s @siddhantvm;
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to vote in the first phase of Gujarat elections. “There is an appeal to all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat, vote… for employment, cheap gas cylinder, for loan waiver of farmers,” he said.
“For the progressive future of Gujarat, vote in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success.”
100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel cast her vote in Umargam on Thursday.
Voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections began at 8 am. People were seen queueing up outside booths across the region on Thursday morning, and the Chief Election Commissioner has said that record number of votes is expected this year. Among the key candidates in the first phase are AAP’s Chief Ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, from Khambhalia in Saurashtra region and Rivaba Jadeja, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife who is BJP’s candidate from Jamnagar North.
The first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly Elections will commence at 8 am on Thursday and continue till 5 pm. Voting will be held in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state across 14,382 polling stations. 788 candidates are in the fray, and an estimated 2.4 crore voters in the region.
High-octane campaigning for the first phase of the polls ended on Tuesday. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.
The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats while new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature.
As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. In other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14 and CPI-M four candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP.
Among the prominent candidates, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region, while AAP state unit president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam in Surat.
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting from Jamnagar (North), BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural).
Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are among the candidates in fray in the first phase from seats in Saurashtra region.
Seven-time MLA and veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava is contesting from Jhagadia in Bharuch.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years, and 4,945 above the age of 99 years.
The election body has set up 89 ‘model polling stations’, as many stations run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations and 611 run by women. There are also 18 polling stations run by the youth.
