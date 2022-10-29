'Historic Decision': BJP-led Gujarat Govt to Form Committee for Implementing Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday said chief minister Bhupendra Patel had cleared a proposal to form a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. This decision comes ahead of the assembly elections, dates for which have not yet been declared by the Election Commission.

Sanghavi said this was a historic decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today — of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state,” he said.

