Gujarat Govt to Deliver Scheme for Expecting, New Mothers as BJP Woos Women to Repeat UP Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of women in the party’s electoral victories while addressing workers on the BJP foundation day and states that are about to face elections are learning from it, especially Gujarat.

Keeping women at the centre of its election strategy, the BJP government in Gujarat, ahead of state Assembly polls, is set to unveil the ‘Suposhit Mata Swasth Bal Yojana’ aimed at ensuring healthcare for mothers and their infants. The scheme was announced in the budget recently.

As per the estimate of the state government, approximately 17 lakh beneficiaries will receive benefits under this scheme.

Senior leaders also cite Uttar Pradesh as an example where women voters’ appreciation for the government’s free ration and improved law and order ensured the party’s victory.

The BJP feels that the scheme aimed at healthy mothers and children will be one of the gamechangers in the polls scheduled for later this year.

The PM, while addressing workers on BJP foundation day, credited women for the party victory in every election. The PM further said that it is not just an election phenomenon, but an awareness that is social and nationalist in nature.

Called Suposhit Mata Swasth Bal Yojana (SMSBY), the scheme works on the projection that the first 1,000 days of human life, including the 270 days the foetus in in the womb, are crucial.

The main objectives of the scheme are to focus on 1,000 days of proper care and nutrition to mothers and children, to enhance the nutritional status of pregnant as well as mothers of children aged 0-24 months registered under National Food Security Act, Gujarat.

“During the pregnancy and lactation period, mothers require extra calories and protein for better nourishment of the foetus and themselves," said a senior official.

A provision was made in the budget recently and sources said the scheme will be rolled out soon with focus on health of expecting and new mothers, a senior BJP leader said.

Senior officials supervising the scheme told News18.com that the government will provide the nutrition kit free of cost.

“It consists of 1 kg toor dal, 2 kg chana and 1 kg edible oil every month to all beneficiaries enrolled at Anganwadi centres. Raw ration in the kits will be distributed with micronutrient-enriched take home rations (THR). It will satisfy nearly 55% of the average daily requirement of protein and energy during the pregnancy and lactation period," said an official.

