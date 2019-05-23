English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Leads in All 26 Seats in Modi-Shah's Home Turf, Show Early Trends
The base camp of BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP party president Amit Shah, Gujarat will see many interesting contests including that of BJP president Amit Shah.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah.
As per early trends, BJP is sweeping Gujarat at the moment, leading in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. BJP chief Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar by a margin of 2,17,327 votes. He is up against Congress’ CJ Chavda. A total of 371 candidates contesting from 26 seats. News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted BJP to win 25 to 26 seats and it has predicted Congress winning maximum one seat.
Even though the 2014 general elections witnessed a remarkable victory for the BJP in the PM Narendra Modi-Amit Shah home state when the party managed to sweep all 26 seats in the state, the 2017 Assembly elections saw Congress' revival in the state after it reduced the BJP’s tally from 115 to 99. It’ll be interesting to watch whether the 2017 Assembly poll results will have an impact on the 2019 performance of the BJP and the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.
Follow all the LIVE updates from the Lok Sabha Election results here:
-Early trends suggest BJP is leading in all 26 seats in Gujarat.
-BJP chief Amit Shah is leading by 2,17,327 votes from Gandhinagar constituency. He is up against Congress' CJ Chavda.
-Dr KC Patel of BJP is leading from Valsad constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K C Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,004 votes.
-The state recorded a total voter turnout of 64.11 per cent, which is almost similar to the polling per cent of the 2014 general elections.
-Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad are the 26 constituencies in Gujarat.
-In the 2014 General elections, BJP had won all the 26 seats.
-Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, has been a BJP stronghold for over two decades
- The Congress saw revival during the 2017 assembly election campaign, which also witnessed Rahul Gandhi’s hands-on campaigning in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.
- In the December 2017 state legislative polls, the Congress had put up a stiff fight winning 77 Assembly seats against BJP's 99.
- An interesting seat to watch out for will be Mehsana, from where Patidar leader who launched an all out attack against Modi and Shah, Congress’ Hardik Patel wanted to fight but was denied permission by the Gujarat High Court. Court denied permission citing 17 FIRs registered against him. Whether Patel’s not being allowed to fight from this seat will unmoor him and cause more damage to BJP through his campaigns or whether BJP will gain from the HC order, will be interesting to watch out for.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results