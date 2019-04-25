English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Minister Booked After Chanting 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' Inside Poll Booth
The voting for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat was held on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Gujarat Minister for Women and Child Development Vibhavari Dave.
Ahmedabad: An FIR was registered against the Gujarat Minister for Women and Child Development, Vibhavari Dave, in Bhavnagar police station for violating the Model Code of Conduct on Wednesday.
The Congress lodged a complaint after Dave chanted slogans of “Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’ slogans inside the polling booth before casting her vote in Hill Drive area during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.
According to the model code of conduct, nobody can canvas in the 100m periphery of the polling booth.
It was after the Congress candidate, Manhar Patel, from Bhavnagar constituency, raised the issue that the party lodged a complaint against BJP leader with the poll body.
The voting for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat was held on April 23 in the state. The state witnessed the highest voter turnout this time as final voting percentage stood at 64.11 per cent as compared to 63.66 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
