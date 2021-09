A day after Bhupendra Patel took over as Gujarat chief minister, BJP sources indicated that the swearing-in of more ministers is likely in the next two days. Only Patel (59) had taken oath on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Discussions are going on and the swearing-in will take place either Wednesday or Thursday, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told .

