Gujarat Polls: Congress Workers Vandalise Party HQ, Say Our Leaders Took Money to Give Ticket to Jamalpur MLA

With less than a fortnight left for Assembly elections, Congress workers stormed into the Gujarat party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday and burnt posters of senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki. The party workers were protesting against decision to give ticket to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala from his Jamalpur-Khadia seat.

The protestors also damaged Solanki’s nameplate and defaced the building’s walls by writing defamatory words against him with spray paint. They alleged that Solanki took money from Khedawala and deliberately ignored youth Congress leader and former councillor Shahnawaz Shaikh’s claim for this Muslim-dominated seat, news agency PTI reported.

“Though local Congress workers as well as the people of Jamalpur were against sitting MLA Khedawala, some so-called leaders, who are running the party like their family estate, have taken arbitrary decisions and given ticket to him," a party worker claimed, demanding that Khedawala’s mandate be revoked.

“Instead of giving tickets to committed party workers like Shaikh, our leaders gave ticket to Khedwala after taking money. This is a conspiracy to give away the seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," another angry protester alleged.

Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadia assured that protestors’ issues will be resolved. “The party workers must maintain peace and respect the decision. The party leadership will listen to them and find a solution,” he added. S

Khedawala has been pitted against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Gujarat chief Sabir Kabliwala and the BJP’s Bhhushan Bhatt who won the seat in 2012.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

