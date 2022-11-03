'Gujarat Ready for Big Change This Time': Kejriwal Sounds Poll Bugle as EC Announces Poll Dates

Schedule for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly election was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday. EC said that voting for the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in two phases – on December 1 and 5 respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with that of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Soon after the announcement of schedule, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the people of Gujarat “are ready for a big change this time”.

“We will definitely win,” Kejriwal wrote.

Long caught between two polarities, Gujarat’s electoral field has expanded to include a third party with the AAP posing a big challenge to the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress that has lost ground but still has significant presence.

Besides, the freebie versus welfarism debate – over which challenger AAP and BJP have been sparring over the last several weeks — and the ruling party’s main poll planks of Hindutva, ‘double engine’ growth’ and continuity in governance are likely to remain centerstage.

AAP will be announcing its face for Gujarat election on Friday, November 4.

The battle for AAP’s chief ministerial face has narrowed down to one between Isudan Gadhvi, national joint secretary, and Gopal Italia, Gujarat president. Though the party is open to a third option — provided the person gets an overwhelming mandate — it seems a distant possibility as less than 6 hours are left before the lines close.

