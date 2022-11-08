Gujarat: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express With Owaisi Onboard; AIMIM Attacks BJP Over The Incident

Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on board, in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday evening, his party colleague claimed. According to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Owaisi along with the party’s Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala and other AIMIM leaders were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat when the incident took place damaging the train’s window glass.

Sharing pictures of the cracked window glass, the AIMIN leader tweeted in Hindi: “This evening when we along with Asaduddin Owaisi sir, Sabir Kabliwala Sahab and AIMIM national team were travelling in ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!”

Confirming the incident, Western Railways’ chief public relations officer (CPRO) Sumit Thakur, in a statement, said that a stone was pelted on the train but there was “no damage on the inner side of the glass”.

“An incidence of stone hitting the Vande Bharat Express on its way to Mumbai on 7/11/2022 came to light. The incident occurred between Ankleshwar and Bharuch section. There was minor damage to the outer glass window of the E-2 coach which has been attended and there is no damage on the inner side of the glass,” the statement read.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Pathan targeted the BJP government in Gujarat and Centre and said, “What is happening…Sometimes there are cattle incidents (linked to Vande Bharat) and then this… We were about to reach Surat when a stone suddenly hit the train, cracking the window glass. Then another stone hit. Owaisi Sahab and our team were travelling on the train…. We are not making false claims. We have picture proof.”



Referring to Prime Minister Modi, Pathan said, “Pelt stone at us, or attack us with fire. Irrespective of attacks our voices won’t be silenced.”

His comments come as parties campaign intensely for Gujarat polls next month.

