Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted Gujarat politician Parshottam Rupala in his new cabinet on Wednesday. The reshuffled cabinet is the “youngest-ever", with record representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Rupala was the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj in 2016 and later added Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in his profile in 2017.

Before diving into current politics, Rupala was principal of a government school in Saurashtra’s Amreli region from 1977 to 1983, following which he worked as the Chief Officer of the Amreli Municipality from 1983 to 1987. In 1988, he took up his first political position as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amreli district president, and in 1991, he was made the secretary of the Gujarat unit of the party.

Rupala was chosen as an MLA from Amreli for the first time in 1991 and won two back-to-back elections after that till 2002. Because of his experience, he was made a cabinet minister for Narmada, Irrigation and Water Resources, and later for Agriculture. Rupala is popular for his witty tone and use of local language words in his speeches and is always seen wearing traditional clothes.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and consequently initiated into the Union Council of Ministers. Rupala was also the Chairman of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (G.I.D.C.).

