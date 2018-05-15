Gulbarga North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Kaneez Fatima Wins

Live Status INC Kaneez Fatima Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Gulbarga Uttar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,76,959 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,40,459 are male, 1,36,402 female and 98 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.11 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,121 votes (19.19%) securing 48.17% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 50.23%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,955 votes (14.99%) registering 54.26% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.6%.Check the table below for Gulbarga Uttar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting