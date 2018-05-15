GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gulbarga North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Kaneez Fatima Wins

Live election result of 45 Gulbarga North constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gulbarga North MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
Gulbarga North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Kaneez Fatima Wins
Live election result of 45 Gulbarga North constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gulbarga North MLA.
Gulbarga Uttar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,76,959 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,40,459 are male, 1,36,402 female and 98 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.11 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Live Status INC Kaneez Fatima Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6431143.29%Kaneez Fatima
BJP5837139.29%Chandrakant B. Patil (Chandu Patil)
JD(S)144229.71%Nasir Hussain Ustad
IND71664.82%Wahaj Baba
NOTA11160.75%Nota
SDPI7970.54%Mohammed Mohsin
IND6750.45%Mohd Shafee Khasim Patel
IND4500.30%Syed Imran Syed Abdul Raheman
AAP1980.13%Sanjeevkumar Karikal
ABML(S)1880.13%Abdul Hameed Dabur
INCP1740.12%Shamala M Udnoor
AIMEP1600.11%Sakina Patel
IND1510.10%Jalaluddin Qadri
BBKD1490.10%Prakash Rathod
AIUC1210.08%Rukum Shah
IND1030.07%Abdul Baseer

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,121 votes (19.19%) securing 48.17% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 50.23%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,955 votes (14.99%) registering 54.26% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53.6%.

Check the table below for Gulbarga Uttar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh's Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

