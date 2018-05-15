GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Gulbarga South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda Wins

Live election result of 44 Gulbarga South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gulbarga South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gulbarga South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda Wins
Live election result of 44 Gulbarga South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gulbarga South MLA.
Gulbarga Dakshin (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,58,960 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,29,108 are male, 1,29,784 female and 66 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.52 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6478844.88%Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda
INC5935741.12%Allamprabhu Patil
JD(S)143599.95%Basavaraj Diggavi
BSP18531.28%Suryakant Nimbalkar
NOTA11140.77%Nota
IND5970.41%Rizwan Ur Rahman Siddiqui
IND4790.33%Maqbool Khan Heerapur
INCP2880.20%M. S. Udanoor
IND2590.18%Prahlad Matmari
WPOI2520.17%Syed Abdul Bari
NDEP2290.16%Jagannath M. Chawan
AIMEP1840.13%Ratna Sukhjinder Singh
SHS1790.12%Veeranna Koralli
IND1710.12%Dharmaveer S. Pujari
IND1380.10%Chandsab Maktumsab Bhimalli
SMJP1150.08%Ramadevi Rajkumar Madgi

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,970 votes (8.5%) securing 31.41% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.94%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,290 votes (14.49%) registering 46.01% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52.36%.

Check the table below for Gulbarga Dakshin live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You