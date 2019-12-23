Gumla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

68. Gumla (गुमला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Gumla (गुलमा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Gumla is part of 12. Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 73.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,19,874 eligible electors, of which 1,10,707 were male, 1,09,167 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Gumla, there are 4969 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2504 are male, 2465 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2220 voters in the 80+ age category and 3730 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Gumla Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Bhushan Tirkey BJP -- -- Mishir Kujur CPI -- -- Bishwanath Oraon JC -- -- Deepak Dhanwar BTP -- -- Nilambar Prakash Bhagat JD(U) -- -- Pradeep Oraon JPA -- -- Saroj Hemrom IND -- -- Jitu Khariya IND -- -- Placidius Toppo IND -- -- Shankar Ram Kisan JVMP -- -- Rajneel Tigga RDP -- -- Khudi Bhagat Dukhi

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,13,739 eligible electors, of which 1,08,978 were male, 1,04,761 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,77,355.

Gumla has an elector sex ratio of 986.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Shivshankar Oraon of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 4032 votes which was 3.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 12,087 votes which was 11.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.28% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 68. Gumla Assembly segment of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. Lohardaga Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.73%, while it was 58.27% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 68. Gumla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 282.

Extent: 68. Gumla constituency comprises of the following areas of Gumla district of Jharkhand: Gumla municipality, Gram Panchayats Hurhuria, Ghatagaon, Asani, Chandali, Telgaon, Pugu, Bangaru, Karaundi, Dumardih and Murkunda in Gumla police station and Raidih, Chainpur and Dumri police stations in Gumla sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gumla is: 23.073 84.3209.

