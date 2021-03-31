Gummidipoondi Candidate List: Key Contests in Gummidipoondi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Gummidipoondi Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gummidipoondi seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Vijayakumar K S of ADMK won from this seat beating Sekar C H of DMK by a margin of 23,395 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sekar C H of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Sekar K N of PMK by a margin of 29,101 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Gummidipoondi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gummidipoondi constituency are: M. Prakash of PMK, D. J. Govindarajan of DMK, P. Ramkumar of DMDK, V. Saravanan of IJK, Usha of NTK