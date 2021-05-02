Gummidipoondi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gummidipoondi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

1. Gummidipoondi (गुम्मिदिपोन्दोनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Gummidipoondi is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,81,632 eligible electors, of which 1,37,409 were male, 1,44,184 female and 39 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gummidipoondi in 2021 is 1049.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,60,912 eligible electors, of which 1,28,005 were male, 1,32,876 female and 31 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,430 eligible electors, of which 1,07,181 were male, 1,08,250 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gummidipoondi in 2016 was 41. In 2011, there were 40.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijayakumar K S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sekar C H of DMK by a margin of 23,395 votes which was 10.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sekar C H of DMDK won in this seat defeating Sekar K N of PMK by a margin of 29,101 votes which was 16.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 54.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 1. Gummidipoondi Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gummidipoondi are: Govindarajan T J (DMK), Dilliy K M (DMDK), Nagaraj S (BSP), Usha (NTK), Gowtham J (AMAK), Saravanan V (IJK), Prakash M (PMK), Saravanan E (IND), Devanathan R (IND), Prakash K (IND), Prakash M (IND), Lakshmi R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.16%, while it was 83.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 1. Gummidipoondi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 302. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

1. Gummidipoondi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Gummidipoondi and Uthukkottai Taluks.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Gummidipoondi is 782 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gummidipoondi is: 13°21’32.8"N 80°00’54.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gummidipoondi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here