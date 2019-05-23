English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Guna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guna (गुना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guna (गुना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K.P . Yadav
BJP
Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K.P . Yadav
LEADING
4. Guna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.94%. The estimated literacy level of Guna is 64.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Guna Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Manish Shrivastav
APOI
--
--
Amit Khare
ABP(D)
--
--
Rekha Bai
PSP(L)
--
--
Santosh Yadav
IND
--
--
Chandr Kumar Shrivastava(Chandu)
IND
--
--
Ajay Singh Kushwah
BSP
--
--
Dhakad Lokendra Singh Rajpoot
INC
--
--
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
IND
--
--
Bhoopndra Singh Chalhan(Bablu Raja)
IND
--
--
Bhan Singh
IND
--
--
O.P. Bheya
IND
--
--
Harbhajan Singh Rajpoot Ad.
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K.P . Yadav
In 2009, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,49,737 votes which was 38.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 63.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.04% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Guna was: Jyotiraditya M Scindia (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,57,327 men, 7,48,265 women and 21 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Guna Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Guna is: 24.5 77.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); গুনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); गुना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ગુના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குணா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గుణా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗುಣಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗുണ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results