Guna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Guna Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Manish Shrivastav APOI -- -- Amit Khare ABP(D) -- -- Rekha Bai PSP(L) -- -- Santosh Yadav IND -- -- Chandr Kumar Shrivastava(Chandu) IND -- -- Ajay Singh Kushwah BSP -- -- Dhakad Lokendra Singh Rajpoot INC -- -- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia IND -- -- Bhoopndra Singh Chalhan(Bablu Raja) IND -- -- Bhan Singh IND -- -- O.P. Bheya IND -- -- Harbhajan Singh Rajpoot Ad. Nota -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K.P . Yadav Leading

4. Guna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.94%. The estimated literacy level of Guna is 64.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jyotiraditya M Scindia of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,20,792 votes which was 12.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,49,737 votes which was 38.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 63.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.04% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Guna was: Jyotiraditya M Scindia (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,57,327 men, 7,48,265 women and 21 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Guna is: 24.5 77.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); গুনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); गुना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ગુના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குணா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గుణా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗುಣಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗുണ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).