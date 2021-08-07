'Gunda Raj in Tripura': Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP for Alleged Attack on TMC Workers

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed that their party workers named Sudip Raha and Devangshu Bhattacharjya were allegedly brutally beaten up by some BJP “goons" and stones were pelted on other members of the team when they were on their way to attend a party event in Ambassa town in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

Speaking to News18 about the incident, Bhattacharjya said, “They (miscreants) were throwing stones on us and our spokesperson and others are injured. This is horrific." The TMC workers recorded the video of the incident and showed it live on social media.

Upon receiving the news about the incident, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee instructed party leaders and West Bengal cabinet minister Bratyo Basu and Kunal Ghosh to reach Tripura immediately.

Calling it a “barbaric attack", Banerjee tweeted, “The GOONS of @BJP4Tripura have shown their TRUE COLOURS! This barbaric attack on Trinamool workers reveals the ‘GOONDA RAJ’ in #Tripura under @BjpBiplab’s Govt.! Your threats and attacks only prove your inhumanity. DO WHAT YOU CAN.. Trinamool will not budge an INCH!"

Banerjee also shared some pictures of injured workers and a vandalised vehicle on Twitter.

“Gunda Raj, Jungal Raj is on in Tripura. Revolution will come. Tomorrow we have sought time to meet the Governor. A delegation of AITC leaders will go and meet him on police inaction and lawlessness," Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

On being asked about the incident, BJP leader Ratan Lala Nath said, “Outsiders have come. They are trying to create problem. They Are giving provocation to local people. I don’t know what has happened."

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was attacked during his visit to Agartala. Banerjee had tweeted the video of how his car came under attack and accused the BJP of “taking the state to new heights”.

The Trinamool Congress is eyeing Tripura as the Assembly elections in the state is slated to be held in 2023.

