1-min read

Gundlupet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's CS Niranjan Kumar Wins

Live election result of 224 Gundlupet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gundlupet MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:34 PM IST
Gundlupet Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's CS Niranjan Kumar Wins
Live election result of 224 Gundlupet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gundlupet MLA.
Gundlupet (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chamarajnagar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,02,882 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,820 are male, 1,02,016 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.16 and the approximate literacy rate is 60%
Live Status BJP C.S.Niranjan Kumar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9415151.48%C.S.Niranjan Kumar
INC7746742.35%M.C.Mohan Kumari Uruf Geetha
BSP64123.51%S.Guruprasad
PPP14190.78%Kantharaj.C.G
NOTA12310.67%Nota
AIMEP8570.47%A.G.Ramachandra Rao
IND7170.39%B.C Shekhar Raju
IND6480.35%Bellasetty Siddaiah

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,675 votes (4.73%) securing 45.42% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.31%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,203 votes (1.53%) registering 45.15% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.5%.

Check the table below for Gundlupet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:




