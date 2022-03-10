Gunnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Gunnaur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajeet Kumar Alias Raju Yadav (BJP), Vijay Kumar (AAP), Firoz (BSP), Anil Kumar (ASPKR), Vijay Sharma (INC), Lakhvendra Alias Akhilesh Yadav (IND), Ramkhiladi (IND), Hari Singh (IND), Ramkhiladi Singh (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.28%, which is -1.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajeet Kumar Urf Raju Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.111 Gunnaur (गुन्नौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Gunnaur is part of Badaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 387805 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,031 were male and 1,76,730 female and 44 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gunnaur in 2019 was: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,54,102 eligible electors, of which 2,04,552 were male,1,67,941 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,41,367 eligible electors, of which 1,91,799 were male, 1,49,568 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gunnaur in 2017 was 74. In 2012, there were 125 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ajeet Kumar Urf Raju Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Khiladi Singh of SP by a margin of 11,386 which was 5% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramkhiladi Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramkhiladi Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 46,658 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 111 Gunnaur Assembly segment of the 23. Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP won the Badaun Parliament seat defeating Dharmendra Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Badaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gunnaur are: Ajeet Kumar Alias Raju Yadav (BJP), Vijay Kumar (AAP), Firoz (BSP), Anil Kumar (ASPKR), Vijay Sharma (INC), Lakhvendra Alias Akhilesh Yadav (IND), Ramkhiladi (IND), Hari Singh (IND), Ramkhiladi Singh (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.14%, while it was 59.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gunnaur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.111 Gunnaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 342 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.111 Gunnaur comprises of the following areas of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Gunnaur Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gunnaur constituency, which are: Sahaswan, Atrauli, Debai, Anupshahr, Syana, Hasanpur, Asmoli, Chandausi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gunnaur is approximately 884 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gunnaur is: 28°16’40.8"N 78°28’12.0"E.

