Guntakal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guntakal (గుంతకల్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
150. Guntakal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,52,372 voters of which 1,25,509 are male and 1,26,792 are female and 71 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Guntakal, recorded a voter turnout of 75.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.47% and in 2009, 64.17% of Guntakal's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, R Jithendra Goud of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,094 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled. R Jithendra Goud polled a total of 1,72,869 (43.71%) votes.
INC's Madhusudhan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9344 (6.69%) votes. Madhusudhan polled 1,39,770 which was 43.71% of the total votes polled.
Guntakal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुन्तकल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుంతకల్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Guntakal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Gopa Hemalatha
JSP
--
--
Kotrike Madhusudan
JSRP
--
--
P.Venkatesh
IND
--
--
Akula Murali Krishna
IND
--
--
Kallamadi Satya Sudarsana Gupta
YSRCP
--
--
Y.Venkatarama Reddy
INC
--
--
K.Prabhakar
IND
--
--
S.Rammohan
IND
--
--
Thanniru Sreenivasulu
IND
--
--
M.Ramanjaneyulu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Pasupula Hariharanath
TDP
--
--
R.Jitendra Gowd
