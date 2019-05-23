English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guntur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guntur East (గుంటూరు తూర్పు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
95. Guntur East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,29,830 voters of which 1,12,038 are male and 1,17,755 are female and 37 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Guntur East, recorded a voter turnout of 70.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 68.57% and in 2009, 64.56% of Guntur East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Mohammad Musthafa Shaik of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,151 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled. Mohammad Musthafa Shaik polled a total of 1,55,549 (38.45%) votes.
INC's Shaik Mastan Vali won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9012 (7.6%) votes. Shaik Mastan Vali polled 1,18,574 which was 38.45% of the total votes polled.
Guntur East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुण्टूर पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుంటూరు తూర్పు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Guntur East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Haroon Rasheed Shaik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Syed Nazeer
IND
--
--
Shaik Yaseen
IND
--
--
Shaik Khajavali
IND
--
--
Shaik Mohammad Arif Hussain Khadari
TDP
--
--
Mohammed Naseer
YSRCP
--
--
Mohammed Mustafa Shaik
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Pilli Chennakesavulu
IUML
--
--
Mohammad Riyaz Basha
NSP
--
--
Tulasi Praveen Kumar
JSP
--
--
Zia Ur Rahman Shaik
PPOI
--
--
Kaja Venkata Raghavendra Sanjeeva Rao
IND
--
--
Rubenu Saggela
IND
--
--
Murugudu Surya Narayana
NVCP
--
--
Syed Saida
IND
--
--
Krosuri Ramu
NVP
--
--
Shaik Khadar Bi
RPI(A)
--
--
Vishnumolakala Venkateswara Rao
ILP(A)
--
--
Rayapudi Jeevan Percis
IND
--
--
Grandhi Pardhasaradhi
IND
--
--
A.V.S.Chari
BJP
--
--
Nerella V.S. Suresh
IND
--
--
Pothuri Himabindu
IND
--
--
Narendra Yepuri
IND
--
--
Durrey Shahawar Shaik
IND
--
--
Chennupalli Ram Bharath
INC
--
--
Jagan Mohan Reddy Maddireddy
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results