Guntur West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Guntur West (గుంటూరు పశ్చిమం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
94. Guntur West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,65,135 voters of which 1,29,534 are male and 1,35,551 are female and 50 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Guntur West, recorded a voter turnout of 65.68%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66% and in 2009, 65.62% of Guntur West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Modugula Venu Gopala Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,913 votes which was 10.45% of the total votes polled. Modugula Venu Gopala Reddy polled a total of 1,71,377 (34.59%) votes.
INC's Kanna Lakshminarayana won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 3301 (2.56%) votes. Kanna Lakshminarayana polled 1,29,170 which was 34.59% of the total votes polled.
Guntur West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुण्टूर पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుంటూరు పశ్చిమం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Guntur West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sk. Moulali
IND
--
--
Shaik. Rafi
IND
--
--
Sangati Srinivasa Reddy
BJP
--
--
Madhavi Latha Pasupuleti
IND
--
--
Sivaji Kanchibhotla
IND
--
--
Raheem Sk
IND
--
--
K Venkateswarlu
IND
--
--
Sayyad Mehaboobi
IND
--
--
Dr. T. Seva Kumar (S.H.O. Seva Kumar)
DBP
--
--
Kalukuri Nagarjuna (Alias Chanti)
RPI(A)
--
--
Kondraju Santhi Bharath
PPOI
--
--
Guduguntla Radha
IUML
--
--
Altaf Hussain. Shaik
ILP(A)
--
--
Dr. Ankaiah Maddu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Rohit Savaram
IND
--
--
Balaji Singh Rajaputra
IND
--
--
P.N.V. Pavan Kumar
NVP
--
--
Vittaladevuni Ganesh Kumar
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Venigalla Pushpalatha
NVCP
--
--
Shaik Shukur
SUCI
--
--
M Basavaraju
NVDP
--
--
Nallaka Vijaya Raju
JSP
--
--
Dr. Thota Chandra Shekhar
JHDP
--
--
R. Trikoteswara Rao
VCK
--
--
Sadhanala Nageswara Rao
IND
--
--
B. Anil Kumar
IND
--
--
Gangaraju Dinakar
IND
--
--
Tanniru. Suresh Babu
IND
--
--
Narasimha Rao Sattenapalli
IND
--
--
Indla. Sunny Deol
IND
--
--
Athukuri Krishnaiah
IND
--
--
Akula. Yedukondalu
TDP
--
--
Maddali Giridhara Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Chandragiri Yesuratnam
