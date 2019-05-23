Guntur West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Guntur West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sk. Moulali IND -- -- Shaik. Rafi IND -- -- Sangati Srinivasa Reddy BJP -- -- Madhavi Latha Pasupuleti IND -- -- Sivaji Kanchibhotla IND -- -- Raheem Sk IND -- -- K Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Sayyad Mehaboobi IND -- -- Dr. T. Seva Kumar (S.H.O. Seva Kumar) DBP -- -- Kalukuri Nagarjuna (Alias Chanti) RPI(A) -- -- Kondraju Santhi Bharath PPOI -- -- Guduguntla Radha IUML -- -- Altaf Hussain. Shaik ILP(A) -- -- Dr. Ankaiah Maddu NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Rohit Savaram IND -- -- Balaji Singh Rajaputra IND -- -- P.N.V. Pavan Kumar NVP -- -- Vittaladevuni Ganesh Kumar CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Venigalla Pushpalatha NVCP -- -- Shaik Shukur SUCI -- -- M Basavaraju NVDP -- -- Nallaka Vijaya Raju JSP -- -- Dr. Thota Chandra Shekhar JHDP -- -- R. Trikoteswara Rao VCK -- -- Sadhanala Nageswara Rao IND -- -- B. Anil Kumar IND -- -- Gangaraju Dinakar IND -- -- Tanniru. Suresh Babu IND -- -- Narasimha Rao Sattenapalli IND -- -- Indla. Sunny Deol IND -- -- Athukuri Krishnaiah IND -- -- Akula. Yedukondalu TDP -- -- Maddali Giridhara Rao YSRCP -- -- Chandragiri Yesuratnam

94. Guntur West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,65,135 voters of which 1,29,534 are male and 1,35,551 are female and 50 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Guntur West, recorded a voter turnout of 65.68%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66% and in 2009, 65.62% of Guntur West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Modugula Venu Gopala Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,913 votes which was 10.45% of the total votes polled. Modugula Venu Gopala Reddy polled a total of 1,71,377 (34.59%) votes.INC's Kanna Lakshminarayana won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 3301 (2.56%) votes. Kanna Lakshminarayana polled 1,29,170 which was 34.59% of the total votes polled.Guntur West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुण्टूर पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుంటూరు పశ్చిమం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).