Gupkar Gang's Statements Giving Momentum to Separatists and Terrorists: BJP Gen Secy Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused the Gupkar alliance and the Congress of giving "momentum" to separatists and terrorists with their "anti-national" remarks. Campaigning in Kishtwar for the district development council polls, the BJP leader appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to "negate these opportunist political fringe groups".

"The Gupkar gang and its ally Congress are giving anti-national and anti-social statements which give more momentum to the separatists and terrorists," he alleged. "They have harmed not only the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir but also the interest of the nation," he said, and urged the voters to "teach a lesson" to such parties. Chugh paid glowing tributes to BJP leaders, the Parihar brothers, and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and said their sacrifice will not go in vain.

I salute both these brave families. The BJP will always be indebted to the patriots who have made the supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in Jammu and Kashmir. "The land of Jammu & Kashmir is full of stories which inspire the country. The whole nation is emotionally connected to J-K, he said. Chugh said that braving all the odds, the spirited activists of BJP are visiting every hamlet with a mission to achieve a "corruption-free and development-inclusive nationalist administration".