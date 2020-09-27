Gupteshwar Pandey, Ex-Bihar Top Cop in Spotlight Over SSR Death Probe, Joins JD(U) Days after Taking VRS

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joined JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Sunday.

Although the IPS officer, who took VRS less than half a year before he was scheduled to superannuate, has chosen to keep his cards close to the chest, speculation is rife that he may get a ticket from one of the assembly segments in his native district of Buxar.

Reports in a section of the media also say that Pandey might be considered for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-poll has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

The JD(U) draws its support, largely, from among non-Yadav OBCs and Pasmanda Muslims. The party hopes that with the induction of Pandey it may be able to reach out to the Brahmins, traditionally supporters of the Congress who have gravitated towards the BJP of late.

The former IPS officer had recently hit the headlines for his vocal condemnation of the "non-cooperation meted out to the Bihar police team" that had visited Mumbai to probe the death by suicide of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

With a candour that is usually not associated with bureaucrats, Pandey had lashed out at the municipal authorities in Mumbai when they had forcibly quarantined Vinay Tiwari, a young IPS officer from Patna who heading the investigating team until the probe was handed over to the CBI upon a request to the effect from the deceased actors father.

Pandey's comment, while he was still the DGP, that actress Rhea Chakraborty accused of abetment to suicide by Rajput's father did not have the "aukaat" (standing) to make any snide remarks against Nitish Kumar was also much talked about.