Gurdaspur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gurdaspur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP(A) -- -- Jasbir Singh CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Ashwani Kumar Happy AAAP -- -- Peter Masih JRSP -- -- Pritam Singh Bhatti DPI -- -- Mangal Singh RMPOI -- -- Lal Chand Kataru Chak BMP -- -- Yash Paul INC -- -- Sunil Jakhar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sukirt Sharda IND -- -- Amandeep Singh Ghotra IND -- -- Harpreet Singh IND -- -- Karam Singh IND -- -- Parampreet Singh IND -- -- Kasim Deen BJP -- -- Sunny Deol

1. Gurdaspur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Gurdaspur is 80.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sh Vinod Khanna of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,36,065 votes which was 13.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Partap Singh Bajwa of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8,342 votes which was 0.89% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.77% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur was: Sunil Kumar Jakhar (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,84,477 men, 7,15,839 women and 21 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gurdaspur is: 32.1667 75.3167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गुरदासपुर, पंजाब (Hindi); গুরুদাসপুর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); गुरदासपूर, पंजाब (Marathi); ગુરદાસપુર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); குர்தாஸ்பூர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); గురుదాస్ పూర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಗುರುದಾಸ್​ಪುರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഗുർദാസ്പൂർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).