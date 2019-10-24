Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुड़गांव, Gurugram): Sudhir Singla of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gurgaon (गुड़गांव, Gurugram) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gurgaon (गुड़गांव, Gurugram) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Gurgaon ( ( Gurugram) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Gurgaon district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.7%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,61,581 eligible electors, of which 1,89,660 were male, 1,71,907 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 473 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,368 eligible electors, of which 1,54,811 were male, 1,41,561 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 473 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,340.
Gurgaon has an elector sex ratio of 906.4.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Umesh Aggarwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 84095 votes which was 44.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.85% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Sukhbeer of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2140 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.73% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 77. Gurgaon Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.11%, while it was 54.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.75%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 77. Gurgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 272.
Extent: 77. Gurgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Gurgaon district of Haryana: PCs Gurgaon, Wazirabad and Sukhrali of Gurgaon KC and Gurgaon (Municipal Council) of Gurgaon Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gurgaon is: 28.4555 77.0509.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gurgaon results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video