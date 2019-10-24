Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गुड़गांव, Gurugram): Sudhir Singla of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gurgaon ( ( Gurugram) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Gurgaon district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,61,581 eligible electors, of which 1,89,660 were male, 1,71,907 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 473 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gurgaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 8434 75.72% Sudhir Singla LEADING IND 2704 24.28% Mohit Grover SWAI -- 0.00% Sheilza Bhatia IND -- 0.00% Gaje Singh Kablana IND -- 0.00% Kuldeep Janghu IND -- 0.00% Bhopal Singh Rao NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Comrade Wazir Singh IND -- 0.00% Ashwani Sharma JD(U) -- 0.00% Govnid Narayan INLD -- 0.00% Birham Parkash Jangra Advocate JJP -- 0.00% Sube Singh Bohra BSP -- 0.00% Narender Singh IND -- 0.00% Dinesh Kumar LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Tarvinder Saini INC -- 0.00% Sukhbir Kataria AAP -- 0.00% Ranbeer Singh Rathir S Rathee

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,368 eligible electors, of which 1,54,811 were male, 1,41,561 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 473 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,340.

Gurgaon has an elector sex ratio of 906.4.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Umesh Aggarwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 84095 votes which was 44.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.85% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sukhbeer of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2140 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.73% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 77. Gurgaon Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.11%, while it was 54.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 77. Gurgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 272.

Extent: 77. Gurgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Gurgaon district of Haryana: PCs Gurgaon, Wazirabad and Sukhrali of Gurgaon KC and Gurgaon (Municipal Council) of Gurgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gurgaon is: 28.4555 77.0509.

