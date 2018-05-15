GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmitkal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Naganagouda Kandkur Wins

Live election result of 39 Gurmitkal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gurmitkal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
Gurmitkal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,41,642 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,20,684 are male, 1,20,931 female and 27 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 43%
Live Status JD(S) Naganagouda Kandkur Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)7962752.40%Naganagouda Kandkur
INC5514736.29%Baburao Chinchansur
BJP89955.92%Sayibanna
NOTA24181.59%Nota
INCP13920.92%Chandrashekhar T.Dasankeri
SUCI12720.84%K. Somashekar
SP5840.38%Sathyanarayana Yadav
NMC5690.37%Ashok
BBKD5430.36%Babankumar
DAPP4270.28%Venkatesh
AIMEP3860.25%Jaffar Hussain
BPKP3330.22%Bhaskar
HJP2810.18%Papanna

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,650 votes (1.28%) securing 27.94% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.55%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,208 votes (9.24%) registering 35.84% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.32%.

Check the table below for Gurmitkal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

